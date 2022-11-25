Danny Ward, Huddersfield Town's Wembley hero, set to face England in crucial World Cup game for Wales

Danny Ward, who spent a season on loan with Huddersfield Town and helped them win promotion to the Premier League, will stand in the firing line for Wales against free-scoring England in Tuesday night’s must-win World Cup Group B finale in Qatar.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ward came into the tournament as Wales’ back-up goalkeeper but was thrust into the action on Friday when Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the dying moments of Wales’ crucial second game with Iran.

That meant Ward had to come in for the final three minutes plus stoppage time.

And it was a tough few minutes as Ward conceded twice as Iran ran out 2-0 winners.

Called into action: Danny Ward of Wales looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25, 2022. (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Referee Mario Escobar initially showed a yellow card to Hennessey but was advised to review it by the VAR, and returned from the monitor brandishing a red. There appeared to be cover behind Hennessey but the challenge was reckless and high.

Nine minutes of time was added on and in the eighth of them, Iran scored the goal they deserved as a poor Joe Allen clearance fell to substitute Roozbeh Cheshmi, who lashed a shot from outside the box beyond Ward.

They struck a second as Rezaeian raced clear and kept his cool to clip the ball over Ward.

Wales can still qualify if they beat England on Tuesday night and other results go their way, including England defeating the USA on Friday night.

Ward, now with Leicester City in the Premier League, was one of the heroes of the Huddersfield Town team that won promotion to the Premier League in 2016-17.