Wales striker Kieffer Moore plans to torment Iran in the air just like England did.

England smashed six past Iran in their World Cup opener, with the Iranians having no answer to the Three Lions’ aerial power.

The 6ft 5in Moore watched the first half of that game before Wales set off for their tournament opener – a 1-1 draw against the United States – and is confident of wreaking more havoc on the Iran defence.

Asked if he had been licking his lips at Iran’s defensive problems, former Barnsley and Rotherham United forward Moore said: “I was, yeah – they did struggle in the air.

Wales player Kieffer Moore reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“You could see England’s dominance in the box. They took a lead straight away and that set the tone for the game. It was 3-0 at half-time and England played really well to utilise those positions to get the ball into the box.

“If we can replicate that then hopefully we’ll get the same outcome.”

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand suffered a head injury in the early stages of England’s 6-2 victory after colliding with team-mate Majid Hosseini.

Beiranvand was allowed to play on despite the clash of heads leaving him with a bloodied nose, only to soon fall to the floor again and be replaced by Hossein Hosseini.

Handful - Wales' forward Kieffer Moore against USA (Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz had his head in his hands when Beiranvand came off, and it is unlikely that the first-choice goalkeeper will play against Wales.

Moore said: “If they are losing their number-one goalkeeper, it’s going to be tough for another person to come in. It means a rejig for them and it plays into our hands.”