Gary Neville feels that Harry Maguire’s improved form with England is down to him feeling more loved and at home with the Three Lions compared to Manchester United.

Maguire’s selection in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man travelling squad for Qatar came in for criticism following the defender’s form for his club this term, with the 29-year-old making just nine appearances for the Red Devils this season.

However, the ex-Sheffield United defender has swiftly justified his inclusion after starting in all three of England’s group games as they picked up seven points to top Group B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maguire has partnered fellow Yorkshireman John Stones in the heart of the England defence, with only a minor injury he picked up in the 6-2 win over Iran preventing him from playing every minute of the Three Lions’ campaign in Qatar.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Harry Maguire of England looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back is clearly among Southgate’s first-choice pairing for England but at club level this season Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have all been ahead of him when it comes to Erik ten Hag’s team selection.

"I think he feels loved more by England maybe, I think he feels more at home," Neville told Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During my career, I can think of one player who was playing better for their country than their club – Harry Maguire plays better for his country than his club. I think there are a few players who feel that way, Raheem Sterling. If you look at that game against Iran that is better form than we have seen him in for Chelsea this season.

"They have a good group, a manager who believes in them, who has selected them regularly. I didn't think Harry would play, if he was going to play I thought it would be on the left of a back three so for Harry to play the first games like he has, I think is a massive success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's defender #06 Harry Maguire and England's defender #05 John Stones greet each other after defeating Wales 3-0 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and England at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

"Harry is a great centre back and he has been brilliant in the last two tournaments, he has just had an awful time at United these last 12 months. United is a very unforgiving place, I know that from being there for 20 years, if you just do not get it right that place can just eat you alive - Harry is just getting that at this moment in time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neville has backed Maguire to overcome his struggles at Old Trafford this term. The Sheffield-born player joined Man United from Leicester City in 2019 after starting his career with the Blades in 2011 before joining Hull in 2014.

Neville added: "I think he will come through it at United. All I will say is that there was great players who have been through the same experience at Manchester United where it was tough for them but they came through it and were better for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad