'We're foolishly optimistic' - Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch backs USA to stun England at Qatar World Cup

Maybe it is the “arrogance” or “foolish optimism” Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch sees in the American psyche, but he thinks having the odds stacked against them in Friday's World Cup game against England could work in their favour.

And he has first-hand experience of upsetting the English at a World Cup.

Even if their history does not fully back it up, the Three Lions are one of the biggest names in world football but their past tells them not to look down their noses at the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have twice played America in the tournament and are still to beat them. The 1950 win on the Three Lions' World Cup debut was a famous occasion and American Marsch was on the coaching staff in 2010 when the outsiders pulled off what some in his country tongue-in-cheek claimed as a “1-1 win”.

Familiar faces: USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson, left, leaves Wales' forward Gareth Bale in his wake during the two nations' Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B opener at the at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan (Picture: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch has brought compatriots Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams to Leeds and it is more than just national pride which tells him they are part of an exciting young group. Christian Pulisic might not be having the best season at Chelsea, but at 22, right-back Sergino Dest has already played for Ajax, Barcelona and AC Milan, and Gio Reyna – son of former Sunderland and Manchester City midfielder Claudio – is making a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund.

They will be helped by the “go-to” attitude the country is famous for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're foolishly optimistic,” explains Marsch. “We think we can be the best, we expect to be the best even in this sport where we're clearly not but that's our arrogance.

"We will expect to get out of the group and win a game or two, even those expectations are far too high given where we're at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

USA captain Tyler Adams. (Picture: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

"I know in England you don't like to hear American accents but you might have to (get used to them in the Premier League).

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of us Americans are very optimistic about our team and our young talent.

“Everyone in the US, any time we play England, everyone gets really excited. I will be watching that match and cheering for the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know it will take their absolute best performance to have a chance but I think something that's uniquely American is that sense of fearlessness. We almost thrive and enjoy the moments when things are the hardest and everyone expects us to lose.”

Club duty: Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch celebrates with Tyler Adams after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21. (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Gregg Berhalter has made a conscious effort to create a young team built more with the 2026 World Cup they will co-host with Canada and Mexico in mind, than today.

"I know Gregg from my playing days and coaching days,” says Marsch. “We've never been team-mates or worked closely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's an intelligent coach who is immersed in tactics and the thing I'd give him most credit for is the investment in young talented players which hits home with me.

"The biggest challenge this team will have is they don't have a lot of World Cup experience (this is the country's first tournament since 2014) but they've played in Champions League (football) and at high levels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

USA's forward #21 Timothy Weah celebrates his goal in the 1-1 draw with Wales that sets up Friday's clash with England (Picture: Jewel SAMAD / AFP via Getty Images)

If the European Championship finalists and 2018 World Cup semi-finalists seem daunting on paper, Marsch can tell his compatriots they have faced tougher England sides and prospered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve years ago, the USA faced England's supposed “golden generation”. It took just four minutes for Steven Gerrard to put the favourites in front but five minutes from half-time, goalkeeper Rob Green let a Clint Dempsey pot-shot through. Bob Bradley's side were not breached again.

"(Fabio) Capello was the coach, they had amazing players like (Frank) Lampard, Gerrard, (John) Terry, (Wayne) Rooney - literally world superstars and they're smart enough to not take anything lightly,” recalls Marsch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the combination of the expectation, the team not in great form led to the team not performing at their best and we were so excited for that first match.”

This English generation may not be so golden but they produce their best in major tournaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each moment is a little bit different,” cautions Marsch. “One of the things I really like about England is Gareth Southgate has a way of doing things and there's a lot of players performing at a high level.”

The same, though, will be true of the opposition and Marsch thinks Aaronson and Adams could have key parts to play, aided by the fact they have a better idea what they are up against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it will help them,” says their coach. “They know the English team.

"That will be valuable for them but even more so it's playing at this level every day and they've become important Premier League players. None of (America's) Champions League players have as big a role as these two have here and I think that can be a cornerstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad