THE go-to football show that covers the trials and tribulations of all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town PLUS the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Yorkshire Post's football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss England's opening night salvo at the World CUP PLUS they review the season so far for Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.