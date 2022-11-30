Wing-back Rasmus Kristensen will not be joining his Leeds United club-mates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

And the Dane was helpless to do anything about it, substituted at half-time of his country's 1-0 defeat to Australia.

The result put the Socceroos through to face the winners of group C on Saturday, with Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree making the decisive goal, scored by Mathew Leckie.

Hull-born Daniel James has already headed home after Wales's elimination, but he is on loan at Fulham this season. Kristensen is the first current member of the Leeds squad to be knocked out in Qatar, a major disappointment for his country.

European Championship semi-finalists Denmark went into the final round of matches bottom of their group with one point, and were unable to claim the win that would have sent them through.

Why Kristensen was substituted at the interval was not immediately clear, with the more conservative Alexander Bah replacing him when the scores were level at 0-0.

The 25-year-old started all three group games for Denmark.

Leeds' next Premier League match is at home to Manchester City on December 28, a match Adams is suspended for.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Denmark's Rasmus Kristensen was on the losing side against France

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye is the only other Yorkshire-based player remaining in the competition. His Senegal team face England on Sunday evening.

