'Would have held tight' - Former Newcastle United and Middlesbrough man makes Leeds United transfer admission
Dyer joined Newcastle in 1999, making the move from boyhood club Ipswich Town for a fee reported as being worth £6m.
He spent eight years at St James’ Park and established himself at international level with England during his time at the club.
However, Dyer has claimed there was interest from both the Whites and the Gunners - and that he should have waited for further bids from them.
Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, Dyer explained: “Newcastle wasn't my first choice, it was just more money [bid]. It was £6.5m.
“If I'd known what I know now and all the managers I'd spoken to, I know Arsenal wanted to buy me as a right-back, Harry Redknapp was playing three at the back [at West Ham United] and saw me as a right wing-back then Ruud Gullit [at Newcastle] and David O'Leary [at Leeds] saw me as a midfielder.
“I know Leeds and Arsenal bid £5m. Then I get pulled in the manager [George Burley's] office and he goes 'we've accepted a bid from Newcastle head to Stanstead Airport and fly up for your medical'. You don't get time to think about it.
“As soon as my agent tells me the deal I'm like ‘okay’. This is no disrespect to Newcastle, I had the most amazing time there, we played Champions League football, the fans are unbelievable, but at the time, if I had thought about it, I would have held tight and seen if Leeds and Arsenal would have upped their bids because Arsenal would have been the dream.”
Dyer left Newcastle in 2007 and had spells at West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough before hanging up his boots.
He is currently employed as a first-team coach by League Two outfit Chesterfield.
