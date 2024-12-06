Wrexham inspiration for Bradford City chief Graham Alexander as Bantams seek against-the-odds away win - without Andy Cook

IN Graham Alexander's 13 months at Bradford City, his side have chalked up some against-the-odds away victories - and how they could do with another at high-flying Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

The degree of difficulty for this particular fixture is made noticeably harder by the fact that top-scorer and attacking talisman Andy Cook serves a one-match suspension and won't be around.

Should City, without a league win in five, need inspiration, they should only look to games at the likes of Derby and Wrexham last season.

They are one of just two visiting sides to win at the Racecourse Ground so far in 2024.

On some big previous away wins, Alexander said: "We were talking about that in the office with the players.

“Our away form was really strong last year, third highest, and home form was patchy and difficult. It’s flipped on its head a little bit.

"We’ve tried to fix certain things away from home.

"Did what we’ve tried to achieve in a couple of previous away games bleed into our home game the other night? That was something we discussed.

"We want to be consistent in how we play but obviously the environment is different home and away." Despite a difficult run of form - their last league win was on October 19 - City remain just four points outside of the top seven with a game in hand on Grimsby Town and Notts County, in seventh and sixth place respectively.

Alexander added: "I wouldn’t say surprised because the league is what it is and there are a lot of teams who can beat each other.

“My main focus is on our performances and how we can win games. How do we overcome the challenges we face?

"You get seasons when there are two or three runaways and there’s a big gap. Then you get seasons like this when it’s really tight.

"I think this conversation is going on all around the country, saying we’re only two wins, three wins, one win whatever from being in contention.

"For me, selfishly, I’m only looking at our future and our potential and it’s there for us.