Wrexham secure signature of former Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Luton Town forward
The 29-year-old has joined the ambitious League Two outfit from Fleetwood Town, despite having been a regular fixture for the club in League One this term.
However, Wrexham’s pull power has proven strong since they were taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Marriott has joined for an undisclosed fee and put pen to paper on a deal that runs until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.
He said: “I’m really pleased to be here and happy to get the deal over the line. The club’s performances, the way they play as a team is a real key factor for me signing and the trajectory that the club is going in is something that I want to be involved in and I’m absolutely delighted to be here.”
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson added: "We’re really pleased to bring Jack to the club. He’s got proven experience at a higher level and comes to us looking to make a real contribution in our second half of the season."
Marriott last played in League Two back in 2017, when he was on the books of Luton. He had a stint in South Yorkshire in the 2020/21 campaign, making 13 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday when football was behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.