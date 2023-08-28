Wrexham v Bradford City: Hype and nostalgia abound but Jamie Walker warns Bantams have a job to do
Wrexham's return from non-league has drawn disproportionate interest thanks to owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and a Disney documentary which the rest of League Two can hopefully tap into.
But Parkinson's presence in the dugout is more significant than Hollywood owners for Bradford fans in the 10th anniversary year of him taking them to the 2013 League Cup final, then back to Wembley at the end of the season for a play-off final victory.
This summer City released their own documentary, When History Was Made, to mark the anniversary, and their home shirts this season mimic the claret-and-amber hoops worn against Swansea City.
So far, so distracting, but City have a job to do in Wales. A tasty third-round draw will boost the coffers ahead of Friday's transfer deadline day and morale at the start of a campaign which has started badly on the road.
The Premier League clubs playing in Europe join in round three.
That is the only focus for fit-again Jamie Walker, who scored the only goal on his return from an ankle injury at home to Crewe Alexandra.
“I’ve not watched the (Wrexham) documentary,” he said. “I don’t really take much interest.
“For me it’s all about us. It’s another football match and we’re looking to go there and win.
“It’s not going to be an easy game but it’s one we’re all looking forward to.
“It’s a chance to get in the third round and then you never know who you might draw.”
The pull of big games has drawn winger Adam Wilson to join for an undisclosed fee from The New Saints.
“I love playing in front of big crowds," said the Newcastle United product and England youth international (pictured). "I did it a few times at Newcastle, and it really gets your adrenaline going.
“I am a quick, direct, skilful winger who likes to score and assist goals. I am ready to showcase what I can do.”
Captain Richie Smallwood will hope to return to the side having made way for Kevin McDonald on Saturday.