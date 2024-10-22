MANY in Michael Duff’s shoes would be forgiven for thinking what injury misfortune will arrive next.

Saturday’s latest instalment for the Huddersfield Town chief saw Lasse Sorensen exit the fray early on with a hamstring issue in the 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers, with the Dane being the latest addition to a busy treatment room.

Four key players in Lee Nicholls, Michal Helik, Joe Hodge and Josh Koroma are all currently sidelined alongside long-term injury casualty Radinio Balker, while several others have spent time out of the side already this term with injury problems.

Duff, who will at least welcome back Brodie Spencer, pictured, from suspension for the trip to Wrexham on Tuesday evening, said: “I try not to overthink it and you just get your head down.

“No-one is interested anyway. Everyone has got a sob story.

"But no-one really cares, particularly in this job. No-one feels sorry for you.

“When things are not going well for you, you get stick.

"But you don’t take this type of job if you don’t expect it. I just keep working hard. I’ve done it in my whole career.

"I got written off when I was 14, 15 and 16 and I carried on (playing) until I was 38. When I was 37 and playing in the Premier League, people said I couldn’t do it.

“Then, you go coaching and start at the bottom.

“It’s always stood me in good stead. Keep your head down and keep working.”

While Town, commendably, seem to be handling some injury problems to key players in their squad relatively well enough at the minute, Duff admits he would like to see his team cope with some on-pitch adversity and show their ‘ugly’ side to dig out a result or two in the not too distant future.

In that regard, he feels it will be important in terms of wider development this season, and high-profile and high-flying Wrexham wouldn’t be the worst place to witness it.

Duff – whose side have climbed back up to sixth after winning two games in a row - added: “It’s the inconsistencies at the minute that we’re having with losses and wins.

"We must be the only team in the country who have not had a draw.

“We need to find a way of, if we go 1-0 down, get a point and react better from a punch on the nose.

"You can’t be good when you are good and not when you are not. Not if you want to achieve anything.

“There will be five or six games this season when you are brilliant and win three or four-nil. Don’t worry about them and there will be games like the Blackpool and Northampton games where you are absolutely terrible.

"Don’t worry about them, either, as you get five or six of them each season.

“But there’s another 35 games and they will decide where you finish in the league.