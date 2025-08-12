New Hull City coach Sergej Jakirovic could face two ghosts at Wrexham on Tuesday – one he hopes to bury, another he would rather avoid.

The Tigers have not won a League Cup tie since triumphing in a penalty shoot-out at Elland Road in 2020 – a dismal record their coach is eager to put right.

He would rather not have to do it the same way, given his own history. It perhaps partly explains why he is only planning three or four team changes.

"We must break the curse to reach the second round," smiled Jakirovic. "It's been five years.

"That's a good motivation for us.

"I want us to win in 90 minutes because I never win on penalties. Never. I must break the curse again."

Three weeks before Hull's success at Leeds United, Maribo were knocked out of qualifying for the 2020-21 Europa League by Northern Irish semi-professional team Coleraine in the first qualifying round, costing Jakirovic his job.

His next club, Zrinjski Mostar were denied a place in the 2022-23 Conference League when Slovan Bratislava beat them on penalties in the qualifying play-off.

So his players have been practicing from 12 yards, even though Jakirovic is sceptical about the value.

Wrexham, as has been their way under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have spent heavily this summer, bringing in former Yorkshire-based players Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United, Barnsley and Rotherham United), Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Middlesbrough), Conor Coady (Sheffield United) and Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield) amongst others.

They have also been linked with striker Ipswich Town striker Nathan Broadhead and Sheffield United captain Jack Robinson.

Whereas Wrexham are on the rise, bankrolling a still remarkable three consecutive promotions, Hull have been constrained by financial problems.

Jakirovic will look for another left winger and a midfielder once the signings of Brandon Williams and David Akintola are confirmed, but feels tight circumstances have focused minds.

"We've had difficulties but in the end, we can be satisfied," he said. "We've built a competitive team for all our Championship games."

Williams and Aketola will take the Tigers to 10 senior players signed for free or on loan and they are also in talks with goalkeeper Ivor Pandur about a new contract.

On Wrexham, Jakirovic said: "I didn't watch the documentary (following the club from non-league football to the Championship) at all, I need to watch it.

"But I know who the owner (Reynolds) is, he's a famous actor and I like him, a very funny guy.

"It's been a great success because every year they've been promoted (for the last three). This is a serious job and it's not easy to do. They have a winning mentality, for sure.

"They're brought in a lot of new players so I think they also need time to fix everything.

"I expect a tough game because it's their first official game (this season) at their stadium. It will be tough for sure but we have our own plans.

"We will make changes because of the energy (expended in Saturday’s draw at Coventry City). You can see in the body language they are still tired but the second day after a game is always like this.

"It's a 7.45pm kick-off so we have enough time to recover, for sure.

"We'll change a few positions because they (the players coming into the side) deserve it. In pre-season they've shown they can play in the Hull first XI.

"We will choose 11 guys who are able to play good football with good energy and intensity. I'd like to see us score goals. This is my target for us."

Former Manchester United full-back Williams was having a medical in London on Monday and will not make his debut in north Wales. Neither will winger Akintola as the Tigers await a work permit.

Hull are hoping to have Lewie Coyle back in training towards the end of the week after a pre-season hamstring injury, but striker Enis Destan is out with an MCL injury causing pain when he kicks with his favoured right foot.

Jakirovic goes into the game buoyed by a gritty draw and a chat with Coventry manager Frank Lampard afterwards.

"He's a very nice guy," said the Bosnian. "We spoke for about 10 minutes about everything.

"We managers, we all have the same problems – players who don't play, agents, it's always the same.

"He's a very nice guy. We spoke about the Championship, and about his experience. I asked him because he was at a much higher level, for example at Chelsea (as a player and manager).

"In my country it's normal (to share a post-match drink) because you know a lot of managers but here it's tradition.