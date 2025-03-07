Wrexham v Rotherham United: Why Steve Evans is up for a cup tie

Steve Evans hopes Rotherham United can stay in Saturday’s League One game at Wrexham long enough to turn it into an "FA Cup tie” where all the pressure will be off the underdogs.

There will be huge expectation at the Racecourse, but all of it on the Hollywood-owned hosts.

The profile Rob Reynolds and Rob McElhenney brought to the north Wales club comes with high expectations, and the early-season feeling was that they and Birmingham City would run away with the automatic promotion places.

Wycombe Wanderers have spoilt the party, sat in second place, two points above Wrexham.

Much as Rotherham will not admit it, their season is all but over – 14 points behind Huddersfield Town in the last play-off spot and 11 above the relegation zone thanks to consecutive wins.

It means they can play with a freedom Wrexham cannot.

"Every minute that goes by on the clock, Wrexham, from the ownership to the supporters and the players, will get more nervous," promised Millers manager Evans.

"They have to win. I know Birmingham had a reverse at Bolton but you see the form Birmingham are in and Wycombe are going to take this to the wire.

PRESSURE OFF: Rotherham United can play with more freedom at Wrexham (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"The players will know the longer it goes, the more nervous Wrexham will feel. Even if there's a goal in it either way, I'll treat Wrexham like I would an FA Cup tie.

"If we're in the game at Wrexham after 70 minutes, then it's game on.

"We can take more risks. We would like to win the game. Does a point at Wrexham help us in our situation?

"It's better than losing by a country mile but does it help us? No, not really, we need to go and get three points in our current situation.

EXPECTATION: The high-profile ownership of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds brings new expectations to Wrexham (Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"That's the same for Wrexham, so it should be played like a cup tie.