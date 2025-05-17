'Written in the stars': Bradford City forward Bobby Pointon on promotion with his hometown club

THE 2024-25 season was one to truly remember for Bobby Pointon.

The Bradford City forward and Low Moor lad was able to appreciate the Bantams' dramatic promotion and what it represented more than most.

For it to be clinched in the club's annual memorial fixture, four decades on from the Valley Parade Fire Disaster felt fitting and explained the outpouring of emotion following the final whistle against Fleetwood.

And after being a fan when City were previously promoted at Wembley in 2013, Pointon had an added layer of appreciation.

Bradford City's Tommy Leigh, Jack Shepherd and Bobby Pointon celebrate promotion. Photo: Tony Johnson.

He said: "It was like it was written in the stars. Forty years since the fire as well, it just makes it that bit extra special.

"I have been here as a fan and seen the struggles, so to come through as a player and help get us out of the league is unbelievable.

"I was there at Wembley when we got promoted. I’ve never seen an ‘autos’, so I am happy to be part of it, to be honest.

"It was good to see my family up there and everyone celebrating and my missus came on the pitch. These people put their time into it and care and give you loads of support and they deserve it as well.

Bradford City's Bobby Pointon. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"At the start of the season, I wanted to contribute as much as possible and play as many games and I have played a lot and contributed a lot, so I am proud of being involved."

City have made an early summer swoop to sign midfielder Max Power on a two-year deal, following the conclusion of his contract with Danish Superliga side AGF.

The 31-year-old has successful pedigree in League One having been won the title three times with Wigan in 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2021-22, while sampling Wembley success with Sunderland, captaining them to the 2020-21 EFL Trophy.

Power said: "I am delighted to get the deal done so early in the summer and excited to get going.

"I was watching how the season finished closely and was as excited as everybody else here when the goal went in in the 96th minute! I could not wait to come here."