Wycombe v Barnsley: Club status and transfer window spending counts for nothing, says Darrell Clarke

GIVEN his own personal history, Darrell Clarke would be the last manager to ever be disrespectful towards any opponent.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley are in the midst of a run of games against clubs whose roots are non-league - and proudly so. High-flying Wycombe Wanderers follow the Reds' weekend opponents Stevenage, with Burton Albion being the opposition next Saturday.

Wycombe's progress certainly shows that being a so-called big name means little in League One circles, something Clarke can vouch for from his time in the Conference at Bristol Rovers. Returning to the league was achieved, but it wasn't easy either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “For me, the English pyramid is a very strong one and everyone wants to talk about history and I get that and every club should be proud of their history.

Darrell Clarke takes his Barnsley team to Wycombe on Tuesday (Picture: Tony Johnson)

"But it all goes out of the window. At the end of the day, when you all boil it down, it’s 11 pro footballers against 11 pro footballers. Both teams are physically fit and try to be well coached and anything can happen in these games and you see these results happen all the time.

"History and club names go out of the window and I am quite blunt on this to be honest as my experience beforehand is you have to earn the right to get out of this league.

"There’s 14 or 15 clubs in League One who used to be Championship clubs and it counts for absolutely nothing. I have never been disrespectful to teams that might not have had the history or fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s disrespectful to me and I respect every team who we play. People talk about Wycombe not potentially being a big club, they have invested massively and you can see that in the window.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

"They have owners who are very wealthy and want to get out of the league. The competition in this division is strong.

“If you go back to the summer and listen to the other managers and head coaches interviewed, everyone was saying there’s 15 or 16 clubs who can be top six.

"We have put ourselves in a position where we can go and attack these last games and try and make the top six and ultimately try and get out of the division."