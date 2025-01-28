Wycombe v Barnsley: Club status and transfer window spending counts for nothing, says Darrell Clarke
Barnsley are in the midst of a run of games against clubs whose roots are non-league - and proudly so. High-flying Wycombe Wanderers follow the Reds' weekend opponents Stevenage, with Burton Albion being the opposition next Saturday.
Wycombe's progress certainly shows that being a so-called big name means little in League One circles, something Clarke can vouch for from his time in the Conference at Bristol Rovers. Returning to the league was achieved, but it wasn't easy either.
He said: “For me, the English pyramid is a very strong one and everyone wants to talk about history and I get that and every club should be proud of their history.
"But it all goes out of the window. At the end of the day, when you all boil it down, it’s 11 pro footballers against 11 pro footballers. Both teams are physically fit and try to be well coached and anything can happen in these games and you see these results happen all the time.
"History and club names go out of the window and I am quite blunt on this to be honest as my experience beforehand is you have to earn the right to get out of this league.
"There’s 14 or 15 clubs in League One who used to be Championship clubs and it counts for absolutely nothing. I have never been disrespectful to teams that might not have had the history or fanbase.
"It’s disrespectful to me and I respect every team who we play. People talk about Wycombe not potentially being a big club, they have invested massively and you can see that in the window.
"They have owners who are very wealthy and want to get out of the league. The competition in this division is strong.
“If you go back to the summer and listen to the other managers and head coaches interviewed, everyone was saying there’s 15 or 16 clubs who can be top six.
"We have put ourselves in a position where we can go and attack these last games and try and make the top six and ultimately try and get out of the division."
Barnsley are chasing their fourth successive win in this part of Buckinghamshire, having only lost at Adams Park on only one occasion in their six visits to the venue.