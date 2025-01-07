Wycombe Wanderers 0 Huddersfield Town 1: Silk and steel as Terriers dig out huge win

WYCOMBE Wanderers were the opponents for Huddersfield Town’s first-ever game at the then McAlpine Stadium back in 1994.

Town followers also recall the Chairboys for a 6-0 away win in Buckinghamshire back in early 2012. Here, they were afforded more sweet memories.

A moment of sheer quality from Herbie Kane, who grabbed the only goal of the game on 15 minutes won it, but it wasn’t half the story.

Amid almost constant second-half pressure from a Wycombe side who would have gone top with a victory and were unbeaten at home in the league since August 17, Town were not to be moved.

Huddersfield Town's Herbie Kane scores their side's winner during the Sky Bet League One match at Adams Park. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

A night for silk, but also steel.

Tom Lees and Matty Pearson were magnificent in particular on a night when Michal Helik missed out through illness.

In the process, Michael Duff’s side extended their unbeaten sequence to 15 matches. More importantly, they are now six points behind Wanderers with a game in hand.

It felt a big night and here were fabulous scenes at the final whistle on a raw January evening.

The sight of Bojan Radulovic going down after just a minute following an aerial challenge and receive treatment for a while might have understandably seen Michael Duff think ‘here we go again’ on the injury front for his cursed side.

Fortunately, the striker got up and Town also dusted themselves down after an opening where Wycombe showed the initial assertion and hinted at more.

The early offerings suggested it looked like being a Tom Lees and Matty Pearson sort of night..

They held firm in the face of 13-goal Kone and won their headers and tackles and Town soon found their composure towards the other goal and pieced together a very presentable pocket of action culminating in a cracking opener.

They first knocked on the door when a polished defence-splitting pass from Joe Hodge saw Callum Marshall gallop into space before firing over.

It seemed to unnerve Wycombe, who included new signing Sonny Bradley in their backline alongside the sought-after Joe Low and the home backline were soon indebted to Franco Ravizzoli, who got a key finger-tip at the near post to deny Marshall, who got in front of his markers following good work on the left from Josh Koroma.

Soon after, the Wanderers keeper was picking the ball out of his net.

Ben Wiles’ corner on the left was punched clear by the home custodian and the ball fell to Kane, who unleashed a magnificent sweeping volley high into the net. It was picture-perfect and provided the gloss to an excellent ‘away’ performance from front to back - the visitors looked a team with a capital T.

Wycombe did end the half with a bit more threat, but Town’s regimented defence and those in front protected Jacob Chapman well and dealt with the hosts’ set-plays well enough.

There was one scare when ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson fired just off target after Chapman punched a Josh Scowen free-kick away.

On the restart, there was a certain inevitability that Town would have to field a spell of pressure at some point. It was highly likely to be significant in the context of the result. It was a case of when it came and not if and hopefully Town repelling and limiting it.

It came early on and was concerted.

A warning arrived when Chapman coughed up Cameron Humphreys’ centre, but did not panic and reacted well to block danger man Kone’s initial effort and follow-up.

The Chairboys were pushing and forcing Town back and Fred Onyedinma went mighty close to leveller with his stinging drive flashing inches wide with Chapman beaten.

The narrative did not change and the action continued to be towards the Town goal.

Wycombe made a quadruple change midway through the half, while the arrival of Radinio Balker was a welcome one for Town, given what he has been through. He’d have to earn his keep pretty quickly amid strong Wycombe pressure, mind.

Wycombe kept going and went close with a late Scowen header which flew over before Bakinson hit the bar. It was Town’s night in Buckinghamshire.

Wycombe Wanderers: Ravizzoli; Low, Bradley, Leahy (McCleary 69); Oneydinma (Kodua 70), Scowen, Bakinson; Humphreys, Harvie, Kone (Hanlan 69), Udoh (Lubala 70). Substitutes unused: Bishop, Butcher, Skura.

Huddersfield Town: Chapman; Pearson, Lees, Spencer (Balker 71); Turton, Hodge (Evans 64), Kane, Wiles (Hogg 75), Koroma (Ruffels 64); Marshall, Radulovic (Ladapo 75). Substitutes unused: Maxwell, Falls.