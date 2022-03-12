Wycombe Wanderers 0 Rotherham United 0: Millers draw a blank at Adams Park

Rotherham United remain four points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One after they were held to a drab 0-0 draw by play-off-chasing Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Although fellow promotion contenders MK Dons and Wigan drew against each other, the Chairboys have now fallen three points behind the top six.

Wycombe had two good chances in the early stages, as Jason McCarthy’s effort was beaten away by Josh Vickers before Sam Vokes flicked over a header from close range.

Top scorer Michael Smith then threatened for Rotherham when his header from Daniel Barlaser’s free kick needed to be tipped over by Chairboys goalkeeper David Stockdale.

ALL SQUARE: Wycombe 0-0 Rotherham. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

There was then a big opportunity for the hosts in first-half stoppage time when Vokes stabbed wide after Ryan Tafazolli helped Joe Jacobson’s free-kick back into his path.

The best chance of a poor second half came when Anthony Stewart headed Daryl Horgan’s cross into the side-netting, as a disappointing encounter finished goalless.

