Wycombe Wanderers 0 Rotherham United 0: Millers draw a blank at Adams Park

Although fellow promotion contenders MK Dons and Wigan drew against each other, the Chairboys have now fallen three points behind the top six.

Wycombe had two good chances in the early stages, as Jason McCarthy’s effort was beaten away by Josh Vickers before Sam Vokes flicked over a header from close range.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top scorer Michael Smith then threatened for Rotherham when his header from Daniel Barlaser’s free kick needed to be tipped over by Chairboys goalkeeper David Stockdale.

ALL SQUARE: Wycombe 0-0 Rotherham. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

There was then a big opportunity for the hosts in first-half stoppage time when Vokes stabbed wide after Ryan Tafazolli helped Joe Jacobson’s free-kick back into his path.