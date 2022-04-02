Wycombe Wanderers 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Gary McSheffrey's side left seven points from safety with five games remaining

Rovers's 2-0 loss at Wycombe, coupled with Fleetwood Town's 3-1 win at Crewe Alexandra, left Gary McSheffrey's needing to overhaul a seven-point gap with just five games remaining.

Wycombe, who celebrated Adebayo Akinfenwa’s career put themselves on the cusp of the League One play-off places at the expense of Doncaster.

“The Beast” announced he would retire at the end of the season earlier this week and the club honoured the career of their record EFL scorer at Home Park.

MANAGER: Gary McSheffrey. Picture: PA Wire.

But it was down to business on the pitch as midfielders Garath McCleary and Anis Mehmeti did the damage to leave Gareth Ainsworth’s outfit outside of the top six only by a point.

Albanian youngster Mehmeti provided the cross for McCleary to head home in the 18th minute.

Tommy Rowe cleared Sam Vokes’ header off the line moments later, before Josh Scowen’s effort was well tipped over by Jonathan Mitchell. David Stockdale then did well to keep out Matt Smith’s effort.