Wycombe Wanderers 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Pressure grows on Lee Grant after Terriers road loss
The Terriers’ visit to Adams Park came off the back of three consecutive defeats in all competitions, but they started the better as Leo Castledine forced goalkeeper Will Norris into a good stop after five minutes, before Marcus Harness’ free-kick went inches over four minutes later.
Wycombe were struggling to get into the contest, but that changed in the 24th minute when May, who had scored eight goals in his last 11 games against the Chairboys, was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Fred Onyedinma.
The dismissal allowed Wanderers to breathe and they took control.
A Sam Bell header was tipped over by Lee Nicholls, Alex Lowry bent an effort wide, while Luke Leahy also went close.
The deadlock was eventually broken seven minutes before the break when Cauley Woodrow’s second of the season – a near-post header – put Wanderers ahead.
Onyedinma made it 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining with a well-taken finish from outside the box, before Daniel Vost turned the ball into his own net five minutes later.