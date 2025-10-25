ALFIE MAY was sent off as out-of-form Huddersfield Town lost 3-0 at Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Terriers’ visit to Adams Park came off the back of three consecutive defeats in all competitions, but they started the better as Leo Castledine forced goalkeeper Will Norris into a good stop after five minutes, before Marcus Harness’ free-kick went inches over four minutes later.

Wycombe were struggling to get into the contest, but that changed in the 24th minute when May, who had scored eight goals in his last 11 games against the Chairboys, was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Fred Onyedinma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dismissal allowed Wanderers to breathe and they took control.

MARCHING ORDERS: Huddersfield Town's Alfie May saw red in the first half at Wycombe. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

A Sam Bell header was tipped over by Lee Nicholls, Alex Lowry bent an effort wide, while Luke Leahy also went close.

The deadlock was eventually broken seven minutes before the break when Cauley Woodrow’s second of the season – a near-post header – put Wanderers ahead.