Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers: Self-belief should help Rovers in survival bid, says Gary McSheffrey

Rovers’ hopes of remaining in League One took a serious hit throughout March, with McSheffrey’s side picking up just one point from the 12 on offer.

They are four points from safety with six games remaining but the side in 20th – Fleetwood Town – have played two games fewer. Since McSheffrey took interim charge, before being appointed permanently at the end of December, Doncaster have picked up the fourth fewest points in the division.

“There’s definitely been some positives and improvements but then there are other things that clearly need improving. I’m not oblivious to that and I’m not going to pretend that there’s not improvements that need making,” said McSheffrey

“There have been good positives and there’s been some real lows as well.

“But we keep building and I feel that we’re in a better environment, a better training environment. I feel the lads enjoy coming into work.

“But we just have to take that confidence and positivity they show in the week on the training ground and take it onto the pitch. They need to believe in themselves and back themselves more that they can perform.”

Doncaster take on play-off chasing Wycombe Wanderers today, with time fast running out to save their season.

TOUGH TIMES: Gary McSheffrey and Frank Sinclair (right) on the touchline at the Eco-Power Stadium Picture: Bruce Rollinson