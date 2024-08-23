Wycombe Wanderers v Rotherham United: Steve Evans' vote of confidence in three key strikers

BY common consent, Steve Evans has one of the strongest strikeforces on paper in the third tier.

While his Rotherham United side are yet to breach the wins column in the league so far this term, the fact that they have not registered so much as a goal yet - with his much-vaunted forwards having drawn a blank at League One level - arguably constitutes the bigger surprise.

For his part, Evans, whose side have created a plethora of chances in their last three games in all competitions, is not unduly worried.

One positive sign this week at least saw Jordan Hugill net a brace in the EFL Trophy win over Mansfield Town.

Steve Evans claps supporters during Rotherham United's recent League One clash with Bristol Rovers. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Evans said: "They will score goals. You can probably win the Golden Boot in League One once in 100 years if you're lucky, to do it twice and hit double figures with minimal appearances last season, that tells you what Jonson Clarke-Harris is about.

"The reality of the situation for Jonson is that he had a little calf strain and he missed three weeks of pre season.

"We had to look after him, because if we didn't, we'd risk losing him for a lot longer. Jonson will score goals, he needs to find that little bit of sharpness but even at the training ground he's working longer and harder to do that.

"To me, Jordan Hugill is a really good striker and one that 90 per cent of clubs in this league would want.

"We want him in our group because of what he offers. He had a little bit between his teeth the other night.

"Sam Nombe missed a couple of chances against Bristol Rovers, but the great thing about Sam is that when he misses a chance, he's not scared to get back in.

"With a lot of strikers they'll miss a chance and then go and hide, not Sam, he'll get back in and sniff out another one."

Evans also remains calm ahead of the closure of next week's transfer window, with the experienced Millers chief confident that the club will add gloss to what has been a busy summer of recruitment.

"Our squad is in good shape and we probably just need to top it off with one or two more to make it a well-rounded one," he continued.

Joe Hungbo is available following an ankle injury, but the game comes too soon for defenders Joe Rafferty (groin) and centre-half Sean Raggett (knee).