York City 2 Barnsley FC 2: Minstermen show renewed hunger to match Reds' quality
After a 96-point season which went unrewarded in last season's Conference, the Minstermen's quality is unquestioned – 2025-26 will be a case of whether they have the hunger to put their play-off disappointment behind them and go again.
With Joe Felix excellent at right-back, Harrison Male on top form in goal and important moments of quality from Ollie Banks, they look like they can.
For League One Barnsley, this is a fresh start, built along youthful lines.
In Reyes Cleary and Caylan Vickers they have signed two wide players who can give them a cutting edge and Vimal Yoganathan – one of York's play-off tormentors when on loan at Oldham Athletic in the spring – and Jon Russell, they have midfielders with the quality to play the sort of football Conor Hourihane wants.
The result on Tuesday night was a 2-2 draw.
Barnsley looked comfortable in possession, happy to take the ball with a man at their back, but whereas Harrison Male was up to what they threw at him, Murphy Cooper had no answer to Banks.
The Mistermen's first signing of the summer, brought in from Chesterfield, produced a wonderful curling long-range finish to put York in front after just six minutes and was the inspiration behind a move that ought to have doubled their lead.
He clipped a lovely ball out to Joe Felix, up in space from right-back to deliver a cross a striker as good as Ollie Pearce ought not to have headed over.
If Cooper could be excused for the goal, he had to earn his corner midway through the first half, producing an excellent tip-over after an excellent turn and run by Tyrese Sinclair took him within range.
He also had to save from Banks, delivered the ball slightly being him by another new signing, Mark Kitching, but able to shoot nevertheless.
Barnsley were unflustered, sticking to their principles. They played a 4-2-3-1 with Jon Russell in the hole behind Davis Keillor-Dunn but Yogananthan often got forward from central midfield and often so did Nathaniel Ogbeta from left-back in the opening 20 minutes before making more runs outside of his winger after that.
It was the wide men, such an important part of Houriuhane's recruitment, who provided the goal threat when they came in off their line, but their finishing let them down.
Cleary was the first played through, at 0-0, but Male saved well and Felix got back to clear off the goalline.
He caught Kitching in possession, but again could not beat the corner.
Debutant Vickers had the next effort, from a Keillor-Dunn lay-off, but once more Male was equal to it.
Vickers then produced an excellent turn and run, only for Felix to get back and tackle brilliantly.
It would take until the second half, but eventually Barnsley's policy of releasing wide players down the middle would pay off.
The half finished with Yoganathan disappointingly heading over from a Keillor-Dunn free-kick on the right.
Barnsley stepped their levels up at the start of the second half but could not shake off their non-league hosts,
They drew level, unsurprisingly though one of their wide men, as Vickers calmly finished a nice pass from Russell, and hit a post when Ogbeta cut inside.
But York went ahead again as MoFadera, recently introduced for Felix, got to the byline and crossed for Pearce to complete a simple tap-in.
Inspired, the right-back was soon hitting a shot from distance which Cooper could not hold first time.
But Adam Phillips put Barnsley in front again.
Having forced Male to beat a shot away, he was soon through down the middle. Male came out on top at first, but the substitute converted the rebound.
The York goalkeeper saved a fierce Tom Senior shot and Tyrese Sinclair pinged the woodwork from the other end but honours remained even.
York City: Male; Felix (Brookes 68), Fallowfield, Palmer, Kitching; Boateng (Fadera 68), Hunt; Newby, Banks (McLoughlin 82), Sinclair; Pearce.
Not used: Sykes-Kenworthy.
Barnsley: Cooper; de Gevigney (Kozluk 81), Roberts (Senior 61), Barratt, Ogbeta (Woodcock 86); Bland (McGoldrick 75), Yoganatha; Russell (Phillips 61); Vickers (Graham 75), Keillor-Dunn (Farrell 75), Cleary (Farrugia 61).
Not used: Flavell, Shepherd.
Referee: G Rhodes.
