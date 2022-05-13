York City aim to delight another sell-out following in National League North play-offs

His players have that same mindset. Promotion is all that matters for City, which helps to explain their players’ sense of calm and focus after a 2-1 win in their National League North play-off eliminator against Chorley in front of a bumper crowd of 6,394.

Askey’s side have two more hills to climb, starting with a tough gradient to negotiate in today’s semi-final at Brackley, who recorded a league double over York during the regular season.

Askew, whose only injury absentee for the trip to Northamptonshire is Michael Duckworth, said: “Wednesday was a memorable night, but it will be more memorable if we manage to win the next two games.

York City manager John Askey (Picture: PA)

“We are all of that feeling that it (Wednesday) all means nothing unless we get promoted. That’s the attitude that the players have got to have.

“They have done well, but we all want the same thing – to get promoted.”

City visit a Brackley side who put their feet up in midweek and while the visitors’ recent schedule has certainly been more demanding, their mental fortitude shown in getting over the line amid some testing season-defining games has conditioned them well for today’s huge encounter.

Askew, whose side will be backed by 600 supporters in a sell-out away end today, commented: “It’s about nine games where we have only lost once and we go into the games confident and we are probably on the best run of form of any of the clubs left in the competition.