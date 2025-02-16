YORK CITY maintained pressure on National League leaders Barnet after two second-half goals from top marksman Ollie Pearce earned a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Ebbsfleet United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The league’s bottom side, who have won just once all season, frustrated the promotion hopefuls for much of the match until a penalty was awarded against them in the 65th minute.

The division’s top scorer Pearce slotted his spot-kick into the corner from 12 yards for his 17th league goal of the season and his 18th followed shortly afterwards when he headed in a cross from defender Cameron John.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory moved the Minstermen into second, a point ahead of Forest Green Rovers – who lost 2-0 at Braintree – and four behind leaders Barnet, who won 3-1 against Solihull Moors, with two games in hand.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: York City's Ollie Pearce scored twice in the win at Ebbsfleet. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Jamie Cooke’s 61st-minute strike earned FC Halifax Town a 1-0 home win over Boston, keeping them in sixth spot and seven points clear of Rochdale, who are sat immediately outside the play-off places.

Town had suffered a midweek loss at Southend and gone down to a 2-1 defeat to Fylde in their last home outing, but they bounced back to move within a point of fifth-placed Gateshead.

Cooke’s seventh league goal of the campaign proved enough to end the stubborn resistance of relegation-threatened Boston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances were few and far between in an even first half, but Cooke broke the deadlock 16 minutes after half-time.