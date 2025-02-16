York City and FC Halifax Town boost National League promotion chances

Phil Harrison
By Phil Harrison

Sports Reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 11:03 BST
YORK CITY maintained pressure on National League leaders Barnet after two second-half goals from top marksman Ollie Pearce earned a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Ebbsfleet United.

The league’s bottom side, who have won just once all season, frustrated the promotion hopefuls for much of the match until a penalty was awarded against them in the 65th minute.

The division’s top scorer Pearce slotted his spot-kick into the corner from 12 yards for his 17th league goal of the season and his 18th followed shortly afterwards when he headed in a cross from defender Cameron John.

Victory moved the Minstermen into second, a point ahead of Forest Green Rovers – who lost 2-0 at Braintree – and four behind leaders Barnet, who won 3-1 against Solihull Moors, with two games in hand.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: York City's Ollie Pearce scored twice in the win at Ebbsfleet. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeDOUBLE DELIGHT: York City's Ollie Pearce scored twice in the win at Ebbsfleet. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Jamie Cooke’s 61st-minute strike earned FC Halifax Town a 1-0 home win over Boston, keeping them in sixth spot and seven points clear of Rochdale, who are sat immediately outside the play-off places.

Town had suffered a midweek loss at Southend and gone down to a 2-1 defeat to Fylde in their last home outing, but they bounced back to move within a point of fifth-placed Gateshead.

Cooke’s seventh league goal of the campaign proved enough to end the stubborn resistance of relegation-threatened Boston.

Chances were few and far between in an even first half, but Cooke broke the deadlock 16 minutes after half-time.

Ryan Galvin carried the ball forward and picked out Cooke, who fired into the bottom corner to earn Halifax a 14th league victory of the season.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

