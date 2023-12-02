York City boss Neal Ardley reserved praise for defender Luke Daley for his display in the club’s 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic.

A gritty display was not enough for the Minstermen, who were narrowly defeated by the League One Latics. Among York’s standout performers was Daley, who was making only his second appearance for the club following his recent loan switch from Huddersfield Town.

An attacking left-back by trade, Daley was deployed as a left-sided centre-back and fared well against Wigan’s attacking contingent.

Ardley said: “I thought he did really well. He’s played there for Huddersfield. He’s more of an attacking full-back but he’s played there for Huddersfield, so it was easy and having that natural left footer to step in.

York City boss Neal Ardley saw his side lose narrowly to Wigan Athletic. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“We said to him at times, if you want to go and join in with Thierry [Latty-Fairweather], go and join in when the time’s right. I thought they did in the first-half particularly.”

York battled bravely in difficult conditions, with thick fog an obstacle both sides had to deal with. Ardley spoke positively about his side’s effort even though it was in vain.

He said: “I don’t think anybody had a bad game. We’ve executed a game plan, we’ve worked incredibly hard. Wigan are a very open, free-flowing team. Players like Stephen Humphrys can tear you apart. He’s a very, very good player and he’s not the only one.