York City deny rumours regarding Adam Hinshelwood as ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham chief is linked

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 22nd May 2025, 16:41 BST
YORK City have rebuffed speculation suggesting that Adam Hinshelwood could be sacked amid uncertainty over his future.

Reports have claimed that the 41-year-old could be replaced in a shock development, with former Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Martin Jol mooted as a potential replacement, but the club denied the rumours in a short post on social media platform ‘X’, confirming Hinshelwood remained as manager.

Hinshelwood has a year remaining on his current deal, having joined the Minstermen from Worthing 15 months ago and his contractual future beyond that remains unclear.

The former Worthing chief has transformed the fortunes of the National League outfit, who bowed out in the play-off semi-finals in a 3-0 reverse against Oldham Athletic on Tuesday evening. The Latics finished 23 points behind York in the regular season.

Speculation: York City manager Adam Hinshelwood, pictured on Tuesday evening. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Speculation: York City manager Adam Hinshelwood, pictured on Tuesday evening. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Despite that painful setback, Hinshelwood’s stock remains high after swapping an initial relegation fight at York last season for a promotion tilt.

It took a century of points from champions Barnet to deny York automatic promotion after a magnificent season which saw them amass 96 points.

Speaking on Tuesday night, Hinshelwood appeared to suggest he had unfinished business next term.

He said: "I know that is not easy to say now when you have been knocked out in the semi-finals.

"But there’s lots of positives from this season and now it’s about building to make sure we come back even stronger and give it another go and try and improve on this season.”

