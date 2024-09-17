York City Football Club Foundation scores hat-trick with national housebuilder
The support provided by Persimmon will once again underpin the Foundation’s City Kick About sessions and the Community Tickets programme which gives local young people the chance to watch York City for free at designated fixtures.
This year’s agreement will see Persimmon cover the cost of 10 foundation fixtures with the first being Saturday’s thumping victory over AFC Fylde.
Last season almost 3,000young City fans took up the chance to watch City for free with another nine such chances still to come this season.
Led by the Foundation’s FA qualified coaches, City Kick About sessions meanwhile run at two venues across York two evenings a week, 48 weeks of the year and give all 8-17 year olds access to play football for just £1.
Paula Stainton, YCFC Foundation Manager, said, “Thanks to the support we received last year, we’ve enabled so many young people to both watch football as well as take part in over 150 hours of positive community based physical activity sessions.
“We can’t thank Persimmon enough for their ongoing support, without which we would not be able to offer these impactful initiatives.
“It’s been great establishing the relationship with Persimmon and we are looking forward to building the partnership long term.”
Scott Waters, Managing Director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to be renewing our partnership once again with the York City FC Foundation.
“As a York company it’s particularly rewarding for us to be able to support the invaluable work the York City FC Foundation undertakes in our home city.”
