York City Football Club Foundation scores hat-trick with national housebuilder

York City Football Club Foundation has netted the support of York-based housebuilder Persimmon for a third year running. Representatives from Persimmon were at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday to mark the agreement as the Minstermen went top of the league with a 3-nil win over AFC Fylde.

The support provided by Persimmon will once again underpin the Foundation’s City Kick About sessions and the Community Tickets programme which gives local young people the chance to watch York City for free at designated fixtures.

This year’s agreement will see Persimmon cover the cost of 10 foundation fixtures with the first being Saturday’s thumping victory over AFC Fylde.

Last season almost 3,000young City fans took up the chance to watch City for free with another nine such chances still to come this season.

Led by the Foundation’s FA qualified coaches, City Kick About sessions meanwhile run at two venues across York two evenings a week, 48 weeks of the year and give all 8-17 year olds access to play football for just £1.

Paula Stainton, YCFC Foundation Manager, said, “Thanks to the support we received last year, we’ve enabled so many young people to both watch football as well as take part in over 150 hours of positive community based physical activity sessions.

“We can’t thank Persimmon enough for their ongoing support, without which we would not be able to offer these impactful initiatives.

“It’s been great establishing the relationship with Persimmon and we are looking forward to building the partnership long term.”

Scott Waters, Managing Director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to be renewing our partnership once again with the York City FC Foundation.