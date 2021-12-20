York City, Halifax Town, Bradford (Park Avenue) and Guiseley discover their FA Trophy fates after fourth-round draw

Bradford (Park Avenue) and Halifax Town now know the prize awaiting them if they can win Tuesday night's FA Trophy tie.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 20th December 2021, 4:45 pm

The sides had been due to meet at Horsfall Stadium in Saturday's third round, only for fog to intervene. They will now try again on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the draw for the next round has been made and the winners will be away at Alfreton Town.

PRESTIGIOUS: The FA Trophy is the leading competition for English non-league sides

The Reds are ninth in Conference North, 10 places ahead of Bradford, and won away at Curzon Ashton in round three. Halifax are second in the Conference Premier, below Chesterfield only on goal difference, although the Spireites do have a game in hand.

Conference North York City were drawn at home to Conference South Slough Town, whilst Guiseley are due at Stourbridge.

Halifax played in their only Wembley final in the prestigious competition in 2016. Bradford and Guiseley never have. York have won the trophy twice in the last decade.

