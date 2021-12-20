York City, Halifax Town, Bradford (Park Avenue) and Guiseley discover their FA Trophy fates after fourth-round draw

The sides had been due to meet at Horsfall Stadium in Saturday's third round, only for fog to intervene. They will now try again on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the draw for the next round has been made and the winners will be away at Alfreton Town.

PRESTIGIOUS: The FA Trophy is the leading competition for English non-league sides

The Reds are ninth in Conference North, 10 places ahead of Bradford, and won away at Curzon Ashton in round three. Halifax are second in the Conference Premier, below Chesterfield only on goal difference, although the Spireites do have a game in hand.

Conference North York City were drawn at home to Conference South Slough Town, whilst Guiseley are due at Stourbridge.