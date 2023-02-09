News you can trust since 1754
York City hand reigns to former Leeds United academy coach and Tadcaster Albion manager Michael Morton once more

Former Leeds United academy coach Michael Morton will take charge of York City in Saturday's FA Trophy tie at Southend United.

By Stuart Rayner
York-born Morton joined the coaching staff when David Webb took over in December, and now succeeds him on an interim basis. Webb was sacked this week after four straight defeats in the Conference put them in relegation trouble.

Morton holds a UEFA A licence and as well as working in Leeds' academy he was also part of Manchester City's and was in charge of the Yorkshire-based I2I Academy at a time when it produced nine professional footballers.

He also has experience of first-team football, as manager of Tadcaster Albion from 2017-18, taking them into thee Northern Premier League Division One North play-off semi-finals.

INTERIM: Michael Morton's previous first-team experience was as Tadcaster Albion manager

It is already Morton's second spell in temporary charge of the Minstermen, having taken the reigns when Webb was hospitalised with Covid-19 shortly after taking the job. He oversaw games against Woking and Blyth Spartans.

Morton will be assisted by Scott Barrow, Paddy McLaughlin, and goalkeeping coach Joe Stead.

