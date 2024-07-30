York City kick-off moved after fighting between rival supporters in January
York City's Conference game against Hartlepool United in November will kick-off at lunchtime on police advice.
There were some ugly scenes as fans clashed outside Hartlepool's train station the last time the sides met in January, a 2-1 win for the Teessiders at Victoria Park.
The November 9 match at York's Community Stadium is due to be the next match-up between the teams, and police have requested it kick off at 12.30pm, rather than the scheduled time of 3pm.
The sides are due to meet again in Hartlepool on March 1.
