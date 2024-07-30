York City kick-off moved after fighting between rival supporters in January

York City's Conference game against Hartlepool United in November will kick-off at lunchtime on police advice.

There were some ugly scenes as fans clashed outside Hartlepool's train station the last time the sides met in January, a 2-1 win for the Teessiders at Victoria Park.

The November 9 match at York's Community Stadium is due to be the next match-up between the teams, and police have requested it kick off at 12.30pm, rather than the scheduled time of 3pm.