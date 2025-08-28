York City name new manager after Adam Hinshelwood sacking

York City have appointed Stuart Maynard to replace the sacked Adam Hinshelwood.

Maynard took Notts County from the Conference to the League Two play-offs, and says he was attracted by the Minstermen's ambition.

Before that his first managerial job was at Wealdstone.

"I’m very delighted to join such an ambitious club in York City," said Maynard. "The direction this club has taken since Matt and Julie-Anne took over aligns with my goals to make York a successful club. The foundations have been built for long-term success, and I cannot wait to get started.”

NEW MANAGER: Stuart Maynard (Image courtesy of York City)

The change comes after Hinshelwood led them to a 96-point season in the Conference.

It was not enough to take the Minstermen up automatically, and they were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Oldham Athletic, who finished 23 points behind and went on to win promotion.

Hinshelwood was allowed to make a number of free transfer signings in the summer, including the likes of Ollie Banks, Hiram Boateng, Mark Kitching, Ashley Palmer and Greg Olley.

York have made an unbeaten start to the new Conference campaign, but three of their opening four games have been drawn.

SACKED: York City manager Adam Hinshelwood (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Now the 41-year-old and his first-team coach Cam Morrison have been sacked.

He took over in Ferbruary 2024, rescuing York from relegation on the final day of the 2023-24 season after being appointed that season, then led them to their highest points total since 1984 (in the old Fourth Division).

Maynard's former assistant at Meadow Lane, Joao Alves, will be reunited with him.