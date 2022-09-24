York City need to dip into short-term memories for historic game against Notts County

The rivalry between the Minstermen and the Magpies stretches back 100 years to their Midlands League days, and has also taken in Divisions Four and Three under their various brandings, but Saturday will be the first time meeting in the Conference, despite it being County's second visit to York's Community Stadium.

City manager Askey was critical of the way his side started last week's game, a 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe United, and says a repeat would waste the advantage of the big following expected.

"Scunthorpe were bottom and I think the team is better that," he said, looking back at the Glanford Park game.

CRITICISM: York City manager John Askey wants a faster start against Notts County

"We played some good football in spells but the spells were too short. If we want to achieve something we've got to be better.

"We've got to make sure we start brightly (on Saturday) and get the crowd involved. If we do that and get into them it gives us a better chance.

"We've just got to look at the way we set up against them. We've been playing 5-3-2 in the majority of games we've done well in but with one or two personnel not fit, we might have to make one or two changes in the way we play."

York will assess the fitness of wing-back of midfielder Mitch Hancock but midfielder Gus Mafuta reported no reaction to his club debut at Scunthorpe. Manny Duku is back in training, leaving only Paddy McLoughlin, Adam Crookes – who will not need an operation on his ankle but is still expected to be out until November/December – and long-term absentee Scott Burgess on the sidelines.