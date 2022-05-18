The forward, on loan from Grimsby Town, scored the only goal against Brackley Town on Saturday to put the Minstermen within one game of returning to the Conference after six years away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he had to come off injured at half-time and now looks set to miss the final, tickets for which sold out in half an hour on Tuesday.

STRUGGLING: York City forward Lenell John-Lewis

"We've done really well with regards injuries and if you don't want to play in this game you shouldn't be in football but Lenny's really struggling so I'd be surprised if he's available," said manager John Askey.

"We'll have to have a look at who plays and whether we have to change the way that we play. We probably will.

"Remy Longdon's in contention and there's Kingy (Josh King) - they've done more training than the others without featuring so if we need them, they're available."