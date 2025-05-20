Harrison Male says York City's players have complete trust in manager Adam Hinshelwood, who may have to come up with a way of doing without Ollie Pearce on Tuesday.

The Minstermen's 31-goal top-scorer is a doubt for their Conference play-off semi-final at home to Oldham Athletic.

With the winners of the one-off game playing for promotion to the Football League at Wembley on June 1, the pressure will be on for two teams with their histories.

York spent 75 seasons in the Football League but have been out of it since 2016. Oldham knocked Halifax Town out in the play-off eliminator. In 1994 they reached the FA Cup semi-final and were relegated from the Premier League.

FAITH: York City manager Adam Hinshelwood (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Hinshelwood has few concerns about his players minds. Pearce's body is his only doubt, but there could scarcely be a bigger one.

"He came off with his hamstring (after scoring at Eastleigh in the final game of the regular season) and we thought it was a bit of cramp," explained Hinshelwood. "He played in the in-house game last Tuesday and just felt it so it's a bit of a concern. We're hoping he will be all right."

York have alternatives, most notably Josh Stones, signed from Wigan Athletic for a big six-figure fee in January after playing the first half of the season on loan at Oldham.

"Josh started the last game without Ollie (at home to Woking when the latter was suspended in February) and scored a hat-trick," he pointed out.

DEPUTY: Josh Stones (Image courtesy of York City)

Stones has seven York goals despite only starting eight of his 21 games.

Goalkeeper Male was relegated with Dorking last season and has noticed the step up in expectation since joining York in the summer, but says his manager puts his mind at rest.

"The fanbase is the biggest one I've ever played in front of but I am trusting this man," he said.

"There is so much trust in Hinsh.

"I got relegated last year and that is not an enjoyable thing so to have the flip-side this year is unbelievable. These are the games you dream about when you're young."

Hinshelwood took over at York in late February last year with the team 23rd in the division so he too can view things in perspective.

"To be part of the management team that potentially took this club into National League North was a higher-pressure environment,” he argued.

"We've really improved this season and now we're in this position we want to embrace it and enjoy it.

"We've worked so hard to have these sort of games.

"We've got a good mixture of youth and experience and those experienced players are vital. Myself, the coaching staff and the players have been on a journey together, learning from every game.

"It's more a case of can we still be brave to go and play our football in a high-pressure environment?"

York have been certain of making the play-offs since champions Barnet pulled away in March but rather than struggle to stay competitive, they have won seven of eight games since. The exception was a 1-1 draw at home to Oldham.

"The last sit-down with the players was after the Braintree game (their last defeat)," said Hinshelwood.

"I don't know if there was pressure trying to be on Barnet's coat-tails and after the game there was a bit less and we just played. But we just said we needed to all be brave and get back to what we do so well.

"I'm hoping the players feel refreshed but not too refreshed. The proof will be in the pudding.

"They've got a lot of know-how and they play a certain style. We've got to be up for that but we're confident in what we can produce."

Former North Ferriby and Harrogate Town full-back Ryan Fallowfield has not featured since March.

"He's not trained much but he's pushing us all the time," said Hinshelwood. "He's ready, he's raring."