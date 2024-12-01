York City rampage back to the top as FC Halifax Town stumble at home
The hosts, who had lost two of their previous three league games, raced into a 4-0 lead inside 32 minutes at the LNER Community Stadium with Pearce starting the ball rolling and after Tyrese Sinclair had made it 2-0, doubling his tally from the penalty spot.
Ashley Nathaniel-George scored the fourth and although Shawn McCoulsky reduced the deficit, the visitors headed in at the break in some disarray.
Their afternoon took a turn for the worse seven minutes after the restart when defender Alan Massey was sent off for a crude challenge on Pearce, although Sam Barratt converted a 67th-minute penalty after McCoulsky had been barged to the ground to make it 4-2.
However, Adam Crookes and substitute Luca Thomas dashed their unlikely hopes with further goals to ease City across the finishing line.
Aribim Pepple and Adam Crowther were on target as FC Halifax Town slipped up at home to Southend.
Billy Waters should have put The Shaymen ahead when he met a Jamie Cooke cross after 27th minutes, but missed the target.
Pepple made the hosts pay 10 minutes before interval as he beat a couple of challenges to fire past Sam Johnson.
Crowther made certain of a Shrimpers victory just after the hour when he adjusted well to head home from a James Morton corner.