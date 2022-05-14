York City reach National League North play-off final after dramatic first half against Brackley Town

Lenell John-Lewis put York ahead late in the first half but the hosts were given an immediate route back into the game after Maxim Kouogun was adjudged to have fouled Matt Lowe in the penalty area.

James Armson stepped up for the hosts but was denied by a save from York's Peter Jameson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City have been in the sixth tier of English football for four seasons following their relegation from the National League in the 2016-17 season.

PLAY-OFF FINAL: For York City Knights.

Only AFC Fylde or Boston United - who play in their play-off semi-final on Sunday - stand between the Minstermen and a return to the fifth tier.

Brackley missed two opportunities early in the game before York survived a scramble in the box soon after, knocking the ball behind for a corner.

John-Lewis's opener came a minute before the interval and the away side clung to their lead in first-half stoppage time as Jameson kept out Armson's penalty.