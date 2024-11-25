York City release injury-hit player to support partner as she fights illness
The English-born Guayana international has been missing from the last four matchday squads because of a personal issue.
In announcing Harriott’s departure by mutual consent, the Minstermen were respectfully vague about the reasons but the player has since taken to social media to reveal that his partner has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Harriott joined from Yeovil Town in the summer of 2023-24 season but he played only once after October because of injury. This season he has made only six appearances, scoring once.
Harriott took to X to thank Conference promotion-chasers York for their support.
"It was a pleasure playing with my team and working with all the staff,” he wrote on X. “The support from the fans was phenomenal and I hope you achieve everything you have worked so hard for this season.
"As my family live so far away it is only right that I leave with immediate effect so that I am able to support my partner as she fights this battle.”
