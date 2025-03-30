York City strengthen National League play-off spot but FC Halifax Town suffer setback
The Stones were depleted by a flu bug affecting their squad but held out until first-half stoppage time, when a corner was headed on for Malachi Fagan-Walcott to smash in the opener.
York’s second arrived in the 64th minute, Junior Luamba squaring for Josh Stones to score, and three minutes later it was three after Luamba was brought down in the box.
Ollie Pearce converted the penalty, and the same player thought he had added a fourth in the 76th minute but his effort was disallowed for handball.
FC Halifax Town’s play-off hopes suffered another dent after a 1-0 defeat by Hartlepool at The Shay.
Hartlepool, on the back of a three-game unbeaten run, made a bright start, with Gary Madine seeing his close-range effort saved by goalkeeper Toby Savin.
The visitors broke the deadlock in the 41st minute when Reyes Cleary slotted home a low shot after David Ferguson’s free-kick into the penalty area.
Halifax, who have now not won in four matches, saw late chances from Florent Hoti and substitute Angelo Capello fly off target.