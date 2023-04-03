York City Supporters Trust will not be able to step in to pay wages again with deadline for new buyer set to pass

Chairman Mike Brown has warned York City Supporters Trust are unable to bail the Conference club out for a third successive month with the deadline for them to find a new owner set to pass on midnight on Tuesday.

The trust have the option to buy chairman Glen Henderson's 51 per cent stake before then, with a view to passing it immediately to a new owner. With two bids collapsing, that looks highly unlikely.

Henderson says he will continue to fund City and look for a buyer himself, comments Brown said he takes “with a pinch of salt".

The trust provided £145,000 to ensure players and staff were paid in full in February and March, but Brown said there is nothing left to do so again next month.

CRISIS CLUB: York City are trying to find a new owner

"The trust aren't in a position to step in again, it's really drained our resources," said Brown, whose organisation was lent some of the money by a fan.

"We've put more into the football club this season than Glen Henderson has – by a very small amount, I must say.

"My hope is he'll have sold his shares before that (April's payroll) becomes an issue.

"We've had two prospective buyers getting right to the point of all the legals being agreed, we'd signed contracts waiting for their counter-signing and they've dropped out at the last minute because of logistical issues within their own businesses.

"We've had a lot of interest but it's all been too late.

"On Wednesday it’s business as usual to a degree. Myself and Alastair Smith, the chief exec, are continuing to keep the cogs whirring and that usually means email or text messages with Glen.

"The last communication I had with him was on Thursday where he was asking if we were paying the payroll and I to be honest I didn't expect a reply to that email because it was quite damning!"

Henderson's shareholding is valued at £650,000 but the view is that new investors will need to put in at least £1m.

"It's got all the potential to be a viable, profitable football club but it needs a bit of investment to kickstart things, which is what we were hoping to do this year before we kept having to firefight," said Brown.

The trust holds the remaining 49 per cent of the club and is open to offering some of it to a new owner.