York City transfer news: First summer signing has Conference-winning experience
And former Rotherham United midfielder Ollie Banks brings experience of having won the Conference title with Chesterfield.
The Minstermen were locked in a title race with Barnet for much of the season but had to settle for second place, with 96 points.
With only one automatic promotion spot in the Conference, they had to take their chances in the play-offs, where they lost 3-0 at home to Oldham Athletic in the semi-finals.
The Latics, who beat Halifax Town in the quarter-finals York were given a bye from, play Southend United at Wembley on Sunday for the right to join Barnet in next season's Football League.
Banks was a regular in League Two last season, making 45 appearances in all competitions for the Spireites.
But the 32-year-old will move to York's Community Stadium on a free transfer on July 1.
Banks' only Rotherham appearance came as a substitute against Torquay United in a 2011 League Two game, but he found the net in a 3-1 win.
After that came spells at Gainsborough Trinity, FC United of Manchester, a first stint with Chesterfield, Oldham, Tranmere Rovers (twice), Swindon Town and Barrow before returning to Derbyshire in 2022.
