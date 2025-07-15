York City transfer news: Former Doncaster Rovers defender makes way as exciting winger arrives

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Former Doncaster Rovers left-back Cameron John has left York City on a season-long loan to allow a winger to move permanently in the opposite direction.

John has joined Conference rivals Hartlepool United for 2025-26, with forward Joe Grey joining the Minstermen on a permanent basis.

Despite being just 22, Grey has already made 155 league appearances for the Teesside club, including in all four games against York for the last two seasons.

After coming through their youth system, Grey also made 45 Football League appearances for Pools, who were most recently in League Two from 2021 to 2023.

NEW ARRIVAL: Joe Grey has joined York City from Hartlepool United (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)
NEW ARRIVAL: Joe Grey has joined York City from Hartlepool United (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

He made 13 appearances as Harlepool won the 2021 Conference play-offs in his debut senior campaign, though mainly from the bench. Last season he scored six goals in 39 games.

John was a regular in his maiden season at the Community Stadium, making 33 league appearances as the Minstermen finished second in the table, and scoring in the final two games of the campaign.

The 25-year-old played the whole of the play-off semi-final against Oldham Athletic, which the visitors won 3-0 en route to securing promotion back to the Football League.

John joined Doncaster on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2019-20, making the move permanently 12 months later before joining Rochdale after two further years in South Yorkshire.

