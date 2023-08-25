York City have unveiled three new signings, including two players formerly of Hull City.

The Minstermen have whipped up excitement among their fans with a trio of additions ahead of their trip to Dorking Wanderers at the weekend.

Former Hull City midfielder Daniel Batty has been recruited by the National League club, penning a three-year deal after leaving League One outfit Fleetwood Town.

He was followed through the door by winger Kai Kennedy, who arrives in England having ascended the youth ranks of Scottish giants Rangers.

The former Scotland under-21 international spent last season on loan at Falkirk, scoring 11 goals in 38 appearances for the club.

York have also bolstered their ranks with the signing of goalkeeper Rory Watson, who was born in the city but cut his teeth in the academies of Leeds United and Hull City.