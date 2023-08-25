All Sections
York City unveil three new signings as they land ex-Hull City duo and former Rangers winger

York City have unveiled three new signings, including two players formerly of Hull City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:33 BST

The Minstermen have whipped up excitement among their fans with a trio of additions ahead of their trip to Dorking Wanderers at the weekend.

Former Hull City midfielder Daniel Batty has been recruited by the National League club, penning a three-year deal after leaving League One outfit Fleetwood Town.

He was followed through the door by winger Kai Kennedy, who arrives in England having ascended the youth ranks of Scottish giants Rangers.

Former Hull City midfielder Daniel Batty has been recruited by the National League club. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Former Hull City midfielder Daniel Batty has been recruited by the National League club. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The former Scotland under-21 international spent last season on loan at Falkirk, scoring 11 goals in 38 appearances for the club.

York have also bolstered their ranks with the signing of goalkeeper Rory Watson, who was born in the city but cut his teeth in the academies of Leeds United and Hull City.

The former Wrexham stopper only joined Doncaster Rovers earlier this month, but he had penned a short-term deal and his time at the club has already come to an end.

