Halifax Town are going about trying to get into the Football League with a certain model which is ironically suited better to playing games at the likes of York City than their own home at The Shay.

The phoenix club make the short journey to the Community Stadium on Saturday at the opposite end of the play-off places to title-chasing York, with manager Chris Millington expecting his team to punch above their weight and take the season into extra time.

York are aiming to take the more direct route up, ambitions damaged by Wednesday's defeat to leaders Barnet but far from fatally with a seven-point gap to the Bees and six more to play for thanks to games in hand.

That should make the Minstermen favourites on Saturday, and Millington likes it that way.

RESPECT: York City manager Adam Hinshelwood is expecting a tough game (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Only Oldham Athletic have a better away record than his Shaymen in this season's Conference.

"I think the pitch is probably the key reason," admits Millington, whose seventh-placed side drew 0-0 at home to Rochdale in midweek. "In the context of this game it's probably even more relevant because we're not a big-budget team so we can't just go out and get ready-made players.

"We often prioriitise technical ability over physical capabilities because we can develop the physical side over 12 or 18 months. That has an impact on how we play and when you're playing on a difficult surface most weeks it can impact your ability to control possession.

"But also I think our players revel a little bit more under a bit of adversity and that tends to come a bit more away from home.

WORKING SMART: Halifax Town manager Chris Millington (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"After the challenge of Rochdale on Wednesday it's another difficult challenge but it tends to bring the best out of us."

Opposite number Hinshelwood is certainly not under-estimating opponents York beat 2-1 in October’s reverse fixture even though Millington felt his was the better side.

"They're a really, really tough team to play against," he warns. "They've got young, hungry players and it was one of our toughest games at their place.

"They really hit you on the counter-attack, defend well and they've got some good firepower in forward areas. I'm expecting a real tough afternoon and we've got to be at our best."

As the January signing of Josh Stones illustrated, financially-speaking York are one of a highly-competitive division's big guns so the illness which has ruled Junior Luamba out after working its way through the camp should not sidetrack their big squad.

Halifax are working with tighter resources but smartly, according to the manager.

"We're a small squad and we've had a couple of longer-term injuries in the shape of Adan George and Jo Cummings," says Millington. "We lost Billy Waters who was an ever-present while we had him on loan at Wrexham and we sold Andrew Oluwabori (to Exeter City) at the end of January, but this isn't uncommon territory for us, we tend to sell a player each transfer window and it provides opportunties for the next one coming through.

"The players we've got are fully-fit and ready. Two home games at The Shay have been a challenge because it does take it out of the legs but we've just got to deal with it the best we can.

"We just take it one game at a time but we don't fear anyone and on our day we think we can beat anyone in the division. So if I'm true to my word we should be aspiring to being right at the top end of the division.

"It's not going to be easy, there's a lot of challenging games between now and the end of the season but if we keep the majority of the squad fit, fresh and on form I've got no doubts a play-off finish is achievable.

"Everyone focusses on budget a lot and I'm certainly one who will complain about working at the lower end of the league table in terms of budget but also we've got to recognise our strengths and there is an awful lot of strength from the consistency in the way the club's run. We have a real solid foundation."

His opposite number is not looking for sympathy either.

“There’s a lot of players getting through a lot of minutes and we’ve got to be careful, we’ve got four more games in the next two weeks," he says Hinshelwood.

“It’s a tough run of games but one that we’ll relish, we’ve got a squad of 20 players that are all ready and fit and able, ready to go and wanting to be starting. We’ve got to utilise that.

“Junior has had a bit of illness. Kingy (Jeff King) had it a little bit when we were away, Batts (Dan Batty) didn’t feel particularly brilliant.

“It’s been going through the camp, but Junior’s not been able to train over the past couple of days, which is disappointing.

“Other than that, we’ve got a clean bill of health.”