ADAM HISHELWOOD believes he has added the ingredient York City were missing last season as they look to secure an overdue promotion to the Football League.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minstermen won 96 points last season but with Barnet claiming the division's only automatic promotion spot they were defeated by eventual winners Oldham Athletic in the play-off semi-finals.

That hurt hard but Hinshelwood says York are over it now, and better able to deal with the challenges of a new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was probably a bit of naivety on my part last season, my first (full) season in the National League (Premier) and you probably do need a bit of nous and a bit of know-how in certain games," he said.

AIMING HIGH: York City manager Adam Hinshelwood. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I feel that's where we just came up a bit short, I feel like Barnet had that and we didn't quite have it – even more so in the play-off game.

"I feel we've got that in Ollie Banks, Ash Palmer, Kitch (Mark Kitching) - all players that have won promotion out of this league before.

"Alex Newby's got a lot of know-how for this level, Joe Grey's played a lot of games at this level, Greg Olley's been a club captain at this level for a few years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But with that we've got Joe Felix, Harrison Male and Alex Hunt – players who are hopefully going to be hitting their prime in the next couple of years and you want them to take the learnings from last season.

"Having players with that bit of know-how will help them develop as well."

And Hinshelwood says any hangover which could have got York off to a slow start in the coming season has shifted.

"You've got to let last season go and learn from it," he commented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel we've improved our squad and that's the important thing. We don't want to sit and dwell and keep everything the same because football doesn't allow you to do that. There's no room for us to be complacent.

"We've got a new group in and now we're a bit bigger and be able to deal with our defensive stuff from corners.

"We headed a lot of balls out against Barnsley apart from one free header (for Vimal Yoganathan at a free-kick).

"Physically we look a lot better and a lot stronger.

"We've got to let last season go and come into this season fresh but take our learnings and try to be better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's not been too much of a hangover, I wouldn't allow that. It was a very good campaign but not quite good enough so we've got to learn, improve.

"That's what I say to the players every game - learn, improve and come back better on Monday.