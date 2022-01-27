York City chairman issues apology after results hit ‘new lows’

Jason McGill, Chairman of York City. Picture: Tony Johnson

The Minstermen slumped to a 3-0 home defeat to Yorkshire rivals Bradford PA on Tuesday night, a result which leaves them languishing in the bottom half of National League North.

It’s a far cry from their Football League days, with John Askey replacing Steve Watson as manager in November.

But McGill insists he is “determined to steer the club in the right direction and out of the rut we are in”.

He said: “We know our supporters are hurting and we are too. I have been a supporter for 48 years, attending my first match when I was 8 and have stayed with the club through thick and thin, donating £50,000 when the club was on the brink of extinction in 2003 and providing funding to the club as Chairman since 2006.

“The majority of current board members are also lifetime supporters of the club and work in a voluntary capacity.

“The fans deserve better from what has happened since season 2015/2016 and this season the results on the playing side have hit new lows.

“I think back to the recent highs of winning at Wembley twice in 2012 and reaching the League Two playoffs in 2014. We need that feeling back at the football club and I am determined to steer the club in the right direction and out of the rut we are in. I am still passionate about York City Football Club.”

McGill said investment into the playing squad has been approved - Hull City forward Will Jarvis signed on Thursday night and could make his debut against Gateshead on Saturday - and “supporters can expect changes in the coming weeks to allow us the best chance of promotion this season”.

He added: “I ask that every section of the fanbase gets behind the team on the pitch for a big game this Saturday against Gateshead, whatever your concerns are about the current board of directors, it is in everyone’s interests that our great club wins the on-pitch battle and progresses in the right direction.”

Elsewhere, Farsley Celtic have parted company with manager Neil Ross.

Celtic lost 3-0 at Boston United on Tuesday night, and sit second-bottom, with just 17 points from 22 games.

“Farsley Celtic can confirm that Neil Ross has left his role as First Team Manager with immediate effect,” said a club statement.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Neil for his efforts over the past few months, and wish him all the best for the future.