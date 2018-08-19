York City sack Gray five games into season

Ailing York City have sacked manager Martin Gray and assistant Sean Gregan just five games into the new season.

Jon Parkin’s first goal since mid-January earned them a scrappy point at home to Curzon Ashton on Saturday but it was not enough to save Gray.

The board provided Martin with all the necessary financial support to rebuild his squad this summer after the team had missed out on last season’s promotion play-offs. York City

A statement from the Minstermen read: “The club has informed Martin that his contract will not be renewed and he has left his post with immediate effect.

“The club’s board of directors would like to thank Martin for his services and wishes him all the best for the future. The board provided Martin with all the necessary financial support to rebuild his squad this summer after the team had missed out on last season’s promotion play-offs. Regrettably, it is felt that a change is now needed.”

The 36-year-old Parkin’s 76th-minute equaliser represented the Minstermen’s only on-target attempt against a Curzon team that ended with 10 men following Cameron McJannet’s late dismissal. Joe Guest had given the visitors the lead.