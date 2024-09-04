York City chairman Matt Uggla says Tony McMahon's role in turning the Minstermen around made him a natural to be their new director of football.

The former Middlesbrough defender has been part of the York set-up since March 2023, when he joined as assistant manager. He remained as a coach after the departure of Mikey Morton.

Uggla, who bought the club in June 2023 with his wife Julie-Anne, says McMahon has been doing the job to a large extent for some time anyway.

York have won three and drawn two of their first six Conference games of the season.

NEW JOB: Tony McMahon has been promoted to York City's director of football

"It's a lot of the day-to-day stuff around the first team, the academy, contracts, and all other stuff that 'Macca' has already been doing all summer," explained Uggla.

"We came in, and at that point knew very limited about the league, and that's not me saying we know a lot about it now!

"I think everyone knows we got ourselves into a bit of a mess last year, and we were scrambling to figure out how we get out of that mess.

"The person who we turned to at that point, which fell into place, was 'Macca'. He was absolutely instrumental in the summer to turn us around to where we are right now, which is in a far, far better place than we were 12 months ago, and even towards the end of last season.

"It's taken us a year to get to where we are in terms of personnel, and everything around the club.

"We've learned a lot that we want really good people in and around you that put the club first.

"In 'Macca' we have someone who has been here since the day we came in, and has been fantastic every step of the way. Anything he's been asked to do, he's stepped up and done it and done a fantastic job.

"He has a lot of skills that I don't, which are useful for me, or else you get yourself into a pickle.

"We've spoken at length, and this is something which isn't a short-term project. It's someone who I like working with, and who I think can really drive the club forward."

The 38-year-old, who had spells with both Sheffield clubs and at Bradford City, said: "It's a big role but one that I'm really looking forward to.