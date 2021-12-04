Yorkshire clubs pay tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes with sixth-minute applause

Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of 32-year-old Emma Tustin, who was on Friday jailed for life after being convicted of murder by assaulting the defenceless child in Solihull on June 16, 2020.

Football fans have paid tribute to the youngster with a one-minute applause which was held in the sixth minute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All sides of Oakwell applauded during Barnsley's Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town while applause was also held at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

Similar tributes were paid at Cardiff City and Reading, where Sheffield United and Hull City were in action.

Arthur's killer had her life sentence delivered on Friday. It carries a minimum term of 29 years, while Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.