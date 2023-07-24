All Sections
Yorkshire round-up: Barnsley FC eye three deals, Millers check out ex-Villa winger, Blades linked with Chelsea defender, injury woe for Middlesbrough FC, keeper blow for Owls

BARNSLEY are now pursuing deals to sign right wing-back Corey O'Keeffe and strikers Max Watters and Andy Dallas after completing the sale of keeper Jamie Searle to Forest Green Rovers.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 24th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The Kiwi custodian, who joined the Reds last summer, made just two appearances for the club last term and has been allowed to leave with the Oakwell outfit having brought in two new keepers in Liam Roberts and Ben Killip, with Adam Hayton providing further back-up.

Searle's move follows less than a week on from Brad Collins's sale to Coventry.

Searle said: "I look back at my time with a sense of pride after an unforgettable season with many highs and lows. It goes without saying that I wish nothing but the best to the lads and staff for the season ahead."

Barnsley keeper Jamie Searle, who has joined League Two side Forest Green Rovers. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.
Barnsley keeper Jamie Searle, who has joined League Two side Forest Green Rovers. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Barnsley were edged out 4-3 in a friendly with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, while striker Georgie Kelly netted a hat-trick in Rotherham United's 4-2 win at Mansfield Town.

The Millers are running the rule over former Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday player Andre Green, who fired Matt Taylor's side in front with a thumping finish in the first minute.

Sam Stubbs scored a late equaliser for Bradford City in their encounter with Yorkshire counterparts Hull City in the first Valley Parade friendly, which ended 1-1.

Lewie Coyle missed out with an ankle issue for City, but he will be involved in the club's penultimate friendly of pre-season at Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night.

Regan Slater put Hull in front after just five minutes and it looked like being enough to secure a fourth friendly victory in five matches, only for Stubbs to level late on.

Bradford host Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Boro suffered another injury blow in pre-season as defender Tommy Smith was stretchered off during the friendly with Real Betis, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

The game was played in Chesterfield with Betis' training camp being based in the Midlands.

Smith had to be stretchered off in the first-half with a nasty looking ankle injury.

Sheffield United are reportedly keen on a move for highly-rated Chelsea teenage defender Alfie Gilchrist.

The Blues under-21s captain is currently training with Mauricio Pochettino’s 30-man squad in the United States and has also been offered a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keen to tie down the highly regarded defender to a new deal before finding him a suitable loan move.

United's preference is said to be a permanent move to sign the 19-year-old.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeping target Bailey Peacock-Farrell is set to join Denmark outfit Aarhus in Denmark, with the Owls likely to have to look elsewhere in their quest to bring in another option in goal.

Former West Brom custodian David Button, is another name who has been linked with a move to Hillsborough.

Huddersfield Town recorded an emphatic 4-0 friendly win at Stockport County on Saturday, thanks to goals from Danny Ward, Josh Koroma, Jack Rudoni and Kyle Hudlin.

Doncaster Rovers, who host Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, drew 0-0 with Scunthorpe on Saturday. Harrogate Town won 6-1 at South Shields - with Luke Armstrong scoring four first-half goals.

