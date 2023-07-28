LEEDS UNITED are close to completing the signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The 32-year-old had been linked with moves to Championship rivals Hull City and Middlesbrough earlier this summer, having spent a successful loan spell with the former in the second half of last season.

Darlow, inset, will arrive in Leeds on Friday after the two clubs agreed a fee of £400,000 for his services.

Huddersfield Town have signed Stoke City right-back Tom Edwards on a season-long loan – with the 24-year-old making his return to Yorkshire after spending the first half of last term at Barnsley.

Karl Darlow. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Long-throw exponent Edwards – the club's first outfield signing this summer – impressed at Oakwell in 2022-23, only to suffer a knee injury early in the new year.

New Rotherham United signing Dexter Lembikisa has been backed to be a success at Championship level after joining the Millers from Premier League side Wolves.

The Jamaican international, 19, has arrived on a season-long loan and is the Millers’ fourth arrival of the summer.

Wolves pathways manager Steve Davis said: “Dexter has progressed really well and clubs will have taken notice of his spell with Jamaica recently, playing a key factor in where he’s ended up for his first loan.

“He’s more than capable of doing well in the Championship. It’s a good place to be, a good club to go to and it’s a great first loan for him.

"It’s a reward for his progression through to the first-team and also with his call-up at international level.”

Meanwhile, the Millers have moved onto other striking targets after pulling out of the race to sign ex-Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp, who is still to decide on his next destination after leaving the Blades.

Sheffield Wednesday are close to sealing the signing of Sporting Gijon right-back Pol Valentín, according to reports in Spain.

Owls chief Xisco revealed this week that the club are hoping to sign him ‘as fast as possible’.

National League outfit Hartlepool United have signed Doncaster Rovers right-sided defender Charlie Seaman on a season-long loan.